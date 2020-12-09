News Leader
WATCH: How the SA economy bounced back in the third quarter
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman discusses the GDP data
09 December 2020 - 07:35
The SA economy bounced back in the third quarter, growing 13.5% year-on-year.
Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman for his take on the data and what it suggests for future growth.
