WATCH: How the SA economy bounced back in the third quarter

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman discusses the GDP data

09 December 2020 - 07:35 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

The SA economy bounced back in the third quarter, growing 13.5% year-on-year.

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman for his take on the data and what it suggests for future growth.

