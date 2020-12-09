JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Wednesday, as rand holds under R15/$
The prospect of further US stimulus supports global markets, while locally the rand has benefited from upbeat SA GDP data
The JSE may benefit from higher Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with the rand extending its gains after SA’s third-quarter GDP numbers, trading at an almost 10-month high against the dollar.
The local currency rallied on Tuesday after SA’s third-quarter GDP numbers beat expectations, increasing at a seasonally adjusted and annualised rate of 66.1% as lockdown restrictions were eased.
The local currency pushed past R15/$ level on Tuesday, and in morning trade on Wednesday it had firmed 0.42% to R14.92/$.
Sentiment has been bolstered by signs US legislators are closing in on a stimulus deal, with reports suggesting the White House is encouraging Republican senators to include a $600 stimulus cheque for households in the deal.
“With the markets starting to exhibit some year-end fatigue, any stimulus holiday stocking stuffer will come at a most welcome time and ensure that well-subscribed equity markets will cross the year-end finishing line on a positive note,” Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.
“Indeed another week, another record print on US stocks,” he said.
In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 1.26% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.17%.
Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had risen 0.94%.
Gold was down 0.7% to $1,857/oz while platinum added 0.34% to $1,025.98. Brent crude was 0.41% lower to $48.64 a barrel.
Locally, the corporate calendar is somewhat bare on Wednesday, though the day is busier in terms of economic releases.
Inflation numbers for November are due later, with most economists expecting a small deceleration from October’s 3.2% year-on-year increase.
October retail sales figures are also due, and further improvement is expected, having declined 2.7% year on year in September.
