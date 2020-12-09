Markets

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Wednesday, as rand holds under R15/$

The prospect of further US stimulus supports global markets, while locally the rand has benefited from upbeat SA GDP data

09 December 2020 - 07:11 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
The JSE may benefit from higher Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with the rand extending its gains after SA’s third-quarter GDP numbers, trading at an almost 10-month high against the dollar.

The local currency rallied on Tuesday after SA’s third-quarter GDP numbers beat expectations, increasing at a seasonally adjusted and annualised rate of 66.1% as lockdown restrictions were eased.

The local currency pushed past R15/$ level on Tuesday, and in morning trade on Wednesday it had firmed 0.42% to R14.92/$.

Sentiment has been bolstered by signs US legislators are closing in on a stimulus deal, with reports suggesting the White House is encouraging Republican senators to include a $600 stimulus cheque for households in the deal.

“With the markets starting to exhibit some year-end fatigue, any stimulus holiday stocking stuffer will come at a most welcome time and ensure that well-subscribed equity markets will cross the year-end finishing line on a positive note,” Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

“Indeed another week, another record print on US stocks,” he said.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 1.26% and Japan’s Nikkei 1.17%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had risen 0.94%.

Gold was down 0.7% to $1,857/oz while platinum added 0.34% to $1,025.98. Brent crude was 0.41% lower to $48.64 a barrel.

Locally, the corporate calendar is somewhat bare on Wednesday, though the day is busier in terms of economic releases.

Inflation numbers for November are due later, with most economists expecting a small deceleration from October’s 3.2% year-on-year increase.

October retail sales figures are also due, and further improvement is expected, having declined 2.7% year on year in September.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: Rand firms to best levels in 10 months on better than expected GDP figures

The all share lost 0.62% and the top 40 0.70%, tracking weaker global markets
14 hours ago

JSE slips ahead of SA third-quarter GDP figures

The consensus is for a 52.6% quarter-on-quarter rise, after a 51% plunge in the second
22 hours ago

There’s nothing passive about ETFs: 20 years of phenomenal growth in SA

SPONSORED | If ETFs are performing so well, why are financial advisers not as active in getting their clients on board?
1 week ago

WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and FirstRand

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
23 hours ago

Global markets slip with Brexit and Covid-19 woes weighing heavily

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has assured US executives that Beijing remains committed to the phase 1 trade deal with the US
21 hours ago

