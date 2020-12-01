Factory conditions worsen in November compared to October
Though still in expansionary terrain, the slowdown in the Absa PMI suggests the manufacturing industry recovery is cooling off
01 December 2020 - 11:44
Business conditions in the manufacturing sector dropped off in November, suggesting that its recovery was losing some steam.
The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) — released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research — fell to 52.6 index points in November from October’s high of 60.9 points, the bank said in statement on Tuesday...
