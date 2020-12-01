Economy Factory conditions worsen in November compared to October Though still in expansionary terrain, the slowdown in the Absa PMI suggests the manufacturing industry recovery is cooling off BL PREMIUM

Business conditions in the manufacturing sector dropped off in November, suggesting that its recovery was losing some steam.

The Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) — released in conjunction with Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research — fell to 52.6 index points in November from October’s high of 60.9 points, the bank said in statement on Tuesday...