Economy Fitch flags tough budget talks with unions The government's track record on negotiating wage agreements in line with budget assumptions is weak, said the ratings agency

Achieving the government’s debt stabilisation aims depends on “difficult negotiations” with public sector unions, Fitch Ratings said after finance minister Tito Mboweni’s high stakes medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

The medium-term budget painted a slower path for fiscal consolidation hinging on steep cuts in public servant pay.