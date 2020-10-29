Fitch flags tough budget talks with unions
The government’s track record on negotiating wage agreements in line with budget assumptions is weak, said the ratings agency
29 October 2020 - 19:14
Achieving the government’s debt stabilisation aims depends on “difficult negotiations” with public sector unions, Fitch Ratings said after finance minister Tito Mboweni’s high stakes medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) presented to Parliament on Wednesday.
The medium-term budget painted a slower path for fiscal consolidation hinging on steep cuts in public servant pay.
