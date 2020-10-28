Economy

Consumer inflation slows to lowest in three months

The consumer price index has remained within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band since July

28 October 2020 - 11:07 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/ GUI YONGNIAN

Consumer inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to its lowest level in three months in September, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

CPI slowed to 3% from 3.1% in August in line with economists’ expectations in a Bloomberg poll, while it had increased 0.2% month on month.

The main contributors were food and nonalcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages rose 3.9% year on year while housing and utilities increased 2.8% year on year. Miscellaneous goods and services rose 6.5%.

CPI has remained within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band since July.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee said in September that it expected headline consumer price inflation to average 3.3% in 2020, 4% in 2021 and  4.4% in 2022.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

SA on one-way ride to a debt crisis, warns Michael Sachs

Former budget office head’s warning comes ahead of the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement by finance minister Tito Mboweni
Economy
13 hours ago

WATCH: Government and labour still poles apart ahead of key MTBPS

Michael Avery talks to a panel ahead of the medium-term budget policy statement
Economy
22 hours ago

