Consumer inflation slows to lowest in three months

Consumer inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to its lowest level in three months in September, data from Stats SA showed on Wednesday.

CPI slowed to 3% from 3.1% in August in line with economists’ expectations in a Bloomberg poll, while it had increased 0.2% month on month.

The main contributors were food and nonalcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages rose 3.9% year on year while housing and utilities increased 2.8% year on year. Miscellaneous goods and services rose 6.5%.

CPI has remained within the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band since July.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee said in September that it expected headline consumer price inflation to average 3.3% in 2020, 4% in 2021 and 4.4% in 2022.

