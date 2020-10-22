Economy Five out of 10 top Treasury posts still not permanently filled a year after pledge But the department says the process of recruitment to fill these roles is under way BL PREMIUM

The Treasury is still working on permanent appointments in critical senior roles, despite undertakings more than a year ago to get a special dispensation from the cabinet to fast-track the filling of posts.

The department is at the helm of navigating SA’s dire financial position that has been acutely aggravated by the Covid-19 crisis, with finance minister Tito Mboweni set to deliver a delayed medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week.