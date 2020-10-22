Five out of 10 top Treasury posts still not permanently filled a year after pledge
But the department says the process of recruitment to fill these roles is under way
22 October 2020 - 21:01
The Treasury is still working on permanent appointments in critical senior roles, despite undertakings more than a year ago to get a special dispensation from the cabinet to fast-track the filling of posts.
The department is at the helm of navigating SA’s dire financial position that has been acutely aggravated by the Covid-19 crisis, with finance minister Tito Mboweni set to deliver a delayed medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) next week.
