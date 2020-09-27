ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Unemployment data to shed light on joblessness under lockdown
Quarterly labour force survey for second quarter, which Stats SA has had to delay twice, is forecast to show unemployment rose to 34.8%
27 September 2020 - 17:18
The release of long delayed unemployment numbers and the first official figures to provide an insight into how badly the hard lockdown affected SA’s jobless rate, will be a feature in what is going to be a data-heavy week.
The quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) for the second quarter, which Stats SA has had to delay twice, is due out on Tuesday. It is expected to show a sharp increase in SA’s unemployment rate, which at 30.1% in quarter one, was already a record high before the advent of the lockdown.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now