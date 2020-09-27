Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Unemployment data to shed light on joblessness under lockdown Quarterly labour force survey for second quarter, which Stats SA has had to delay twice, is forecast to show unemployment rose to 34.8% BL PREMIUM

The release of long delayed unemployment numbers and the first official figures to provide an insight into how badly the hard lockdown affected SA’s jobless rate, will be a feature in what is going to be a data-heavy week.

The quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) for the second quarter, which Stats SA has had to delay twice, is due out on Tuesday. It is expected to show a sharp increase in SA’s unemployment rate, which at 30.1% in quarter one, was already a record high before the advent of the lockdown.