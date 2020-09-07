National Reserve Bank’s Chris Loewald sees room to ease Policy committee to meet next week BL PREMIUM

Inflation near the bottom of its target range has given the Reserve Bank space to offer more support to an economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Chris Loewald, the Bank’s head of economic research.

His comments came just over a week before the start of the Bank’s next monetary policy meeting and on the eve of a data release from Stats SA that some economists said may show an economic contraction of about 50% in the second quarter.