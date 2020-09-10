Poor GDP outcomes will worsen SA’s fiscal woes, Moody’s says
The ratings agency says tax revenue losses will be more severe than the fall in economic activity
10 September 2020 - 11:55
SA’s historic second-quarter GDP collapse, though not unexpected, will intensify the state’s fiscal woes, particularly its ability to generate revenue, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.
Though the lifting of lockdown restrictions will support a recovery in economic activity during the second half of the year, the agency warned that renewed load-shedding by power utility Eskom will weigh on growth in the second half.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now