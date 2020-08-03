Economy SA Tourism asks state to pump up relief aid Tourism is estimated to have already lost R54bn due to the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The head of the body tasked with promoting SA’s tourism industry, which is facing the loss of more than 400,000 jobs from the Covid-19 pandemic due to forced closures since March, has called on the government to greatly increase financial aid for businesses in the sector.

"When SA holds back a sector from operating, they have a duty to support it and make sure it doesn’t fold," SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona said in an interview with Business Day, echoing a call from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for increased aid.