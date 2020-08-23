Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists see an uptick in inflation in July Increase in the CPI is predicted to squeeze back into the 3%-6% target band for the first time since April BL PREMIUM

Consumer inflation will be in the spotlight this week with economists expecting it to have edged higher for the second consecutive month in July.

Economists forecast that the inflation print will be within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band for the first time since April.