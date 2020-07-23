Economy Treasury rings in the changes for loan guarantee scheme A new restart option will allow firms to adapt business models and help reopen operations BL PREMIUM

The National Treasury has announced a raft of changes to the R200bn loan guarantee scheme, a cornerstone of the president’s economic relief programme, to give it more impetus after a disappointing start.

Roy Havemann, chief director financial markets and stability at the Treasury said on Thursday that banks’ credit assessment criteria have been aligned with the emergency spirit and object of the scheme.