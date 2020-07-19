Economy ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists lean towards modest interest-rate cut The median forecast among economists polled by Bloomberg is for the Reserve Bank to cut rates by 25 basis points to 3.5% BL PREMIUM

Focus this week will be on the SA Reserve Bank as the monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to announce its latest decision on interest rates.

The Bank has slashed the repo rate by 275 basis points so far this year as central banks globally move to soften the effects of Covid-19 on economies. Some economists expect the Bank to continue its accommodating approach, with GDP expected to shrink 7.2% in 2020.