Automotive industry: destination unknown The economic havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is challenging all the assumptions governing future industry policy. The 'new normal' is an unnerving prospect

The post-lockdown restart of the global motor industry was likened in the US last week to a "slow-moving steam engine slowly leaving the station". If that analogy can be applied to SA, one might justifiably ask where the train is going.

Local motor companies and their suppliers are trying to minimise the devastation of weeks of lost production, lost sales and lost revenue caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being allowed to resume limited operations at the beginning of May, some companies are returning to work only this week. Ford Southern Africa and Nissan SA were due to reopen their Tshwane vehicle plants on Monday.