New vehicle sales recover slightly after easing of lockdown

In April, 574 new vehicles were sold, while in May, the number was 12,932, as lockdown restrictions were eased

01 June 2020 - 16:52 David Furlonger
The new-vehicle market staged a recovery of sorts in May when sales of cars and commercial vehicles fell nearly 70% from a year earlier.

If that seems an odd sort of recovery, it’s worth remembering that the year-on-year April market was 98.4% weaker, as it felt the full force of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In April, 574 new vehicles were sold. In May, the number was 12,932 — 68% lower than the 40,428 of May 2019. The new-car market, at 9,019, was 65.4% weaker.

Most motor dealers opened mid-May, so with a full month of selling in June (Covid-19 and government permitting), the motor industry is confidently predicting further growth. However, with the economy in deep trouble, no-one is expecting a rapid turnaround.

For the first five months of 2020, aggregate sales of all new vehicles, at 130,762, were 38.2% behind the 211,671 at the same stage in 2019. Most industry analysts think the full-year market will lag 2019 by 25%-30%.

Exports of 10,819 vehicles in May were 64.1% below 2019’s 30,152 — but a huge improvement on April’s 901. After five months, exports for the year so far are 89,054 — 41.3% behind 2019’s 151,694.  ​

NEWS ANALYSIS: Automotive sector’s success could press the case for lockdown release

Industry shines in posting a record R27.1bn trade surplus in 2019
3 weeks ago

Car assembly resumes but sales are still under lockdown

The motor industry waits to hear whether dealers can open for retail
3 weeks ago

Let us help get SA’s wheels turning, car dealers urge

The motor industry is critical to SA’s economy and should be part of an eased lockdown, the National Automobile Dealers’ Association says
1 month ago

Lockdown has hammered the motor industry, says Toyota

Despite the tough environment, the company’s new locally built model will go ahead
1 month ago

