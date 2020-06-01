New vehicle sales recover slightly after easing of lockdown

The new-vehicle market staged a recovery of sorts in May when sales of cars and commercial vehicles fell nearly 70% from a year earlier.

If that seems an odd sort of recovery, it’s worth remembering that the year-on-year April market was 98.4% weaker, as it felt the full force of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In April, 574 new vehicles were sold. In May, the number was 12,932 — 68% lower than the 40,428 of May 2019. The new-car market, at 9,019, was 65.4% weaker.

Most motor dealers opened mid-May, so with a full month of selling in June (Covid-19 and government permitting), the motor industry is confidently predicting further growth. However, with the economy in deep trouble, no-one is expecting a rapid turnaround.

For the first five months of 2020, aggregate sales of all new vehicles, at 130,762, were 38.2% behind the 211,671 at the same stage in 2019. Most industry analysts think the full-year market will lag 2019 by 25%-30%.

Exports of 10,819 vehicles in May were 64.1% below 2019’s 30,152 — but a huge improvement on April’s 901. After five months, exports for the year so far are 89,054 — 41.3% behind 2019’s 151,694. ​

