Buying down? Here are some used-car bargains to consider

Now that vehicles sales have resumed under a relaxed Covid-19 lockdown, many buyers are on the lookout for a great used-car bargain.

We asked True Price for a list of relatively low-mileage vehicles that have experienced the most dramatic value decrease since new.

When buying a new vehicle, an important consideration is its resale value, and how much of their investment buyers can recoup a few years down the line when they trade it in or resell it.

When buying a used car, the resale value is less important as the vehicle’s biggest devaluation took place the moment it transitioned from new to used. As the initial big drop in value has already occurred, the car will gradually decline in resale value in future.

True Price provides motorists with free vehicle valuations and attends bank repossession auctions to document the prices achieved on thousands of auction vehicles.

For this list, it analysed which 2018 models declined most in resale value in 2019, measured as a percentage against original list price. According to True Price’s Darryl Jacobson, these vehicles are all in very good condition and have a maximum mileage of 60,000km, so if you’re looking for a good used-car bargain, the following list may be a good place to start:

Nissan Hardbody — 56.3%

The old-generation NP300 Hardbody has been retained alongside the newer and more modern Navara as a budget-orientated bakkie. It sells in a range of single- and double-cab versions and offers keen pricing, though it has attracted negative publicity for its poor crash safety.

Used prices from R170,000.

Nissan Micra — 61.1%

The Micra is another Nissan that has the old- and new-generation cars selling side by side. The Micra Active is the older, more budget-friendly version and is available in a single 1.2l petrol model. Used prices from R90,000.

The new-generation Micra is available in 900cc turbo and 1,000cc turbo derivatives. Used prices from R160,000.