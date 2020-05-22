Economy

SA likely to get 75 basis points more in rate cuts in 2020, says BNP Paribas

The Reserve Bank cut interest rates for the fourth time in 2020 on Thursday, and has room for even more cuts, the banking group says

22 May 2020 - 12:47 karl gernetzky
South African Reserve Bank. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
BNP Paribas, one of the world’s largest banking groups with operations in more than 70 countries, expects the SA Reserve Bank to cut interest rates by a further 75 basis points in 2020.

The Reserve Bank cut rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, its fourth cut so far in 2020, with the repo rate now at 3.75% from 6.5% at the beginning of the year.

The Reserve Bank is likely to cut rates 50 basis points at the next scheduled meeting on July 23, and cut another 25 basis point in September, said BNP Paribas SA senior economist Jeffrey Schultz in a note.

BNP Paribas also expects that SA’s interest rates will be lower for longer than the market expects, citing SA’s weak economy and a benign inflation outlook.

The banking group only expects a hike of 50 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2021, while the market is currently pricing in an increase of 130 basis points by the end of 2021.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate 50 basis points to 3.75%

This was the fourth meeting of the Bank’s monetary policy committee in 2020, after an emergency one was held in April
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank to give the markets what they want — for now

Markets will want to know how the Bank assesses the effectiveness of its intervention in financial markets
Opinion
1 day ago

Reserve Bank cutting cycle may be ending, say analysts as rand strengthens

Governor Lesetja Kganyago: policy will respond to any second-round effects
Economy
19 hours ago

