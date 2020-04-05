ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on the rand as pandemic holds sway

With little on the economic calendar this week, all eyes will be on the economic effect of the worsening Covid-19 outbreak, which has put the rand at risk of reaching R20/$.

Countries worldwide, including SA, are in lockdown in a bid to contain the viral outbreak, and the next weeks are expected to be crucial.

Mining and manufacturing data for February was due this week but Stats SA has pushed back its publication schedule to May.

US officials warned last week that deaths are expected to peak around mid-April, and there could be up to 240,000 deaths in the world’s largest economy.

There has been a focus on the economic ramifications of the coronavirus, with the rand reaching R19/$ for the first time on Friday after SA was cut deeper into junk status by Fitch Ratings.

While emerging-market currencies are mostly weaker in what is still a risk-off environment, the rand’s underperformance compared to its peers is testament to the effect of domestic news on its behaviour, says IG senior market analyst Shaun Murison.

The rand was moving deeper into oversold territory, but it was possible the next bout of volatility would take the rand to R20/$, he said.

“It would appear that the initial panic in markets has subsided but they will continue to be subject to bouts of increased volatility as we learn of the actual rather than assumed impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Murison said.

SA’s foreign exchange reserves data for March is due on Tuesday. It refers to the cash and other assets available to balance payments, or serve as emergency funds.

The Reserve Bank reported that in February SA’s gross international reserves had increased by about $100m to $54.71bn (about R1-trillion) from January — mostly due to an increase in gold reserves.