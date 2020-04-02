Virus and junk status to slash tax revenues
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says downgrade could not have come at a worse time
02 April 2020 - 05:10
SA’s recent downgrade to junk status combined with the effect of the coronavirus will have a "profound" effect on economic activity and ultimately future tax revenues, says commissioner for the SA Revenue Service (Sars) Edward Kieswetter.
Kieswetter was speaking at the release of the preliminary tax outcomes for the 2019/2020 year, which confirmed a revenue shortfall larger than that experienced during the global financial crisis, underscoring the pressure on tax collections, even before Covid-19 or Friday’s downgrade by Moody’s Investors Service.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now