Economy SA’s economy likely to plunge 4% in 2020, says BNP Paribas The Covid-19 outbreak is expected to push SA’s budget deficit to 9.1% in 2020/2021, which may prompt an approach to the IMF or World Bank BL PREMIUM

BNP Paribas, one of the world’s largest banking groups with operations in over 70 countries, expects SA’s economy to slump 4% in 2020, which will result in a sharp rise in government borrowing requirements and may prompt an approach to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The National Treasury is likely to raise bond issuance between 35% to 40% in coming weeks to cover a revenue shortfall as the global economic environment deteriorates, and SA’s budget deficit is likely to reach a record high in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, said senior economist at BNP Paribas SA Jeffrey Schultz in a note.