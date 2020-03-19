PODCAST | How social distancing is changing e-commerce

Payflex is a fintech platform that allows people shopping online to pay a smaller amount upfront for goods, with the rest over a fixed period at no interest cost. Cikes says they are a “buy now, pay later” business.

He starts by saying that the coronavirus has definitely had an effect on online shopping, as more people are forced to stay at home, and are avoiding physical shops. He says since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the travel ban on Sunday, there’s been a marked increase in people shopping for groceries in particular, online.

With only 2% of retail business happening online in SA, compared to about 10% in more developed countries, Cikes says brick-and-mortar stores are not going away any time soon.

The discussion ends around the issue of cart abandonment, where online shoppers give up on a purchase decision, leaving items meant for check out unpurchased. Cikes says this is the number one pain point for every e-commerce site of any kind, with the average documented cart abandonment rate at 69.57%.

