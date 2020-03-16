Reserve Bank knows its responsibility during an epidemic, Tito Mboweni says

Ramaphosa announced a series of measures including the closure of schools, travel bans for people from high risk countries and the prohibition of mass gatherings of more than 100 people.

The state is also finalising a package of interventions to mitigate the effects on the economy, Ramaphosa said.

The SA Reserve Bank will still hold its scheduled monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting as planned from Tuesday to Thursday, after which it will make an announcement on whether to cut rates.

The Bank confirmed late on Sunday that the MPC meeting will go ahead as planned, though it is due to publish an advisory later regarding the logistics surrounding the actual briefing, ordinarily held at its offices in Pretoria.

Ramaphosa’s Sunday announcement coincided with another unexpected move by the US Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark rate to close to zero and restart quantitative easing — the asset buying programme aimed at injecting liquidity into the financial system.

This is the second such emergency step taken by the US central bank in March. The measures from US authorities was important to prevent a freeze in global liquidity said Mboweni

“One of the most important sources of global liquidity is the US dollar and the American authorities have already intervened to make sure that the Fed is able to provide $1.5-trillion of liquidity which oils the global economy,” he said.

Other central banks around the world have taken similar steps in recent weeks, in an attempt to ameliorate the economic affect of the virus, which has disrupted global supply chains and is expected to see global growth slow down dramatically in 2020.

As global central banks have moved — economists have noted that this opens up room for the Reserve Bank to do the same.

Ahead of Ramaphosa’s announcement the consensus was that a rate cut of 25 bps was on the cards for Thursday, according to a Bloomberg survey.

This is despite the sell off of the rand that has followed in the wake of the Covid-19 panic. The currency has fallen 18.8% against the dollar this year.

The Bank is however also faced with the possibility of a downgrade of SA's last investment grade credit rating from Moody's Investor's Services. The agency is due to publish its review of SA on March 27 — just over a week after the MPC sits. In the current climate of volatility, an negative market reaction to a downgrade could be amplified, risking further pressure to the currency.

Mboweni said on Wednesday: “I know some of you think you can solve the world’s problems by the Reserve Bank reducing interest rates — you are wrong.”

Instead he stressed the need to keep the economy going to avoid a slide into a “prolonged recession”.

“Our primary objective at this moment is [to ensure] that the economy does not grind to a halt, it continues to operate. If the economy grinds to a halt we have less tax revenue to finance all these activities,” he said.

Mboweni also indicated that SA authorities were due to hold discussion with role players in the financial services sector — including the leadership of the JSE — regarding ways to mitigate the market turmoil that has wiped off trillions from the local bourse.

“[Trade and industry] minister [Ebrahim] Patel and myself will meet the leadership of the JSE to see what ... can be done. I don’t want to spook the market but we will be having discussions with them,” said Mboweni.

Alongside talks with the JSE, he said conversations will be had with the likes of insurers and Banks to try to understand affects on their customers — including, for example, workers who may struggle to maintain contracts such as bond repayments if they are unable to attend work.

CORRECTION: March 16 2020

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the MPC would be meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. It will in fact be meeting from Tuesday to Thursday.

