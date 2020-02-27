PPI ticks up to highest level in six months

Factory gate prices rose to their fastest levels in six months in January, driven largely by fuel prices, according to data released by Stats SA on Thursday.

Producer price inflation increased 4.6% from a year before, slightly up on market expectations. A Bloomberg poll of 10 economist’s expectations had pegged the rate to come in at 4.4% on an annual basis.

Producer inflation — as measured by the producer price index (PPI) — records the change in prices of locally produced commodities. January’s print is sharply up from December, when it reached 3.4%.

On a month-on-month basis, PPI increased by 0.3%, against market expectations of a 0.1% rise.