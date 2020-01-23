Economy Pessimism growing among SA CEOs, PwC survey finds Only 14% of CEOs in SA are ‘very confident’ about their revenue prospects in the coming 12 months, compared to 27% globally BL PREMIUM

As poor growth bedevils SA’s economy, pessimism has grown among the country’s CEOs about the likely fortunes of their companies, coinciding with increased gloom among global peers.

Only 14% of CEOs in SA are “very confident” about the revenue prospects of their companies in the coming 12 months, according to the latest global CEO survey from advisory firm PwC.