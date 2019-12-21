Eskom gets Brics bank loan for battery storage
The R6bn loan will be used to set up 360MW of distributed battery storage across four provinces
21 December 2019 - 08:52
The New Development Bank, formerly known as the Brics bank, has granted power utility Eskom a R6bn loan to develop a battery energy storage project, it said in a statement on Friday
The loan will be used to set up 360MW of distributed battery storage across four provinces in SA.
