Economy Eskom gets Brics bank loan for battery storage The R6bn loan will be used to set up 360MW of distributed battery storage across four provinces BL PREMIUM

The New Development Bank, formerly known as the Brics bank, has granted power utility Eskom a R6bn loan to develop a battery energy storage project, it said in a statement on Friday

The loan will be used to set up 360MW of distributed battery storage across four provinces in SA.