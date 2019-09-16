National Seventh loan for SA from Brics bank Credit line of R7bn extended to Sanral to improve state of national roads BL PREMIUM

The New Development Bank, colloquially known as the Brics bank, has approved a seventh loan to a SA government entity, extending a credit line to the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) of R7bn, it announced on Monday.

The bank said the loan was to fund a project to improve national roads and included “rehabilitation of the pavement for the existing toll sections of national roads, construction of additional lanes to widen such roads, and rehabilitation of related infrastructure, such as bridges and intersections”.