Contrasting views in parliament on how to address fiscal crisis

“The National Treasury’s implementation of regressive austerity policies has only served to drag economic growth down further and the debt-to-GDP ratio higher,” the BJC said. “Austerity is self-defeating during recessionary times. Cutting expenditure and poorly chosen tax hikes (such as regressive taxes like VAT) can further depress economic activity by taking demand out of the economy.

“Because debt levels are measured as a ratio of debt to GDP, if measures to tackle debt lead to or worsen low economic growth, then debt relative to the (shrinking) GDP will go up, not down.”

The coalition recommended that the expenditure ceiling should not be cut further as proposed by the Treasury in the medium-term budget. It proposed instead that SA accept significantly higher levels of debt for the medium term. The debt target should be set much higher, for example at 70% of GDP. The share of tax revenue of GDP should likewise be increased to 32%; and the corporate tax rate should be increased and the rich taxed more.

Public-sector wage bill

Saica senior executive Sharon Smulders reiterated Mboweni’s statement that SA is spending more than it earns, which means that debt has increased to unsustainable levels. She urged a drastic reduction in the public-sector wage bill.

Smulders said there is no more scope for further tax increases, as the tax to GDP ratio is now 29.3% compared with the world average of 15.4%. The corporate tax rate of 28% is also much higher than SA’s main trading partners and other developing countries, while individual taxpayers are already overburdened.

“Previous tax increases are already hurting the economy and more increases will do even further damage,” Smulders said. “What SA needs now is leadership that is courageous enough to not only talk about the tough decisions that need to be made but to actually make them. SA is in crisis.”