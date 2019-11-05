Consumer sentiment at lowest level in two years, not helped by xenophobic violence

Consumer sentiment fell to its lowest level since 2017 in the third quarter of 2019, weighed on by a range of factors including rising unemployment, declining incomes and a rise in xenophobic violence.

According to the FNB BER consumer confidence index (CCI) released on Tuesday, confidence levels plummeted into negative territory, falling from +5 index points during the second quarter of 2019 to -7 during the third quarter.

According to FNB, the latest reading is the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2017, when it hit -8, and is well below the long-run average for the index, which has measured +2 since 1994.

The decline was also well below the expectations of some economists polled by Bloomberg of +3.

The index is a measure of households’ confidence in the economy and sentiment regarding their financial position. The neutral mark for the index is considered to be +2.

FNB economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said in a statement that “a confluence of adverse economic developments in all likelihood contributed to the slump”.

These include rising unemployment, declining real per capita incomes, a further R59bn bailout to Eskom, and an upsurge in xenophobic violence in recent months.

The SA Reserve Bank’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged in September may also have disappointed indebted consumers hoping for an interest-rate cut, he said.

The sharp decline was driven by deterioration in two of the CCI’s three sub indices — the economic outlook subindex, which gives a view on households’ expectations for the economy; and the time-to-buy durable goods index, which assesses whether households think it is an appropriate time to buy durable goods.

In both these categories the majority of consumers now expect economic conditions to decline in the coming 12 months, and do not believe it is appropriate to invest in durable goods such as vehicles, furniture or appliances.

