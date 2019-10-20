Companies / Retail & Consumer Retailers Massmart, Truworths and Woolworths stagger on as consumers struggle BL PREMIUM

The JSE’s general retailers index has had its worst year in almost two decades, encapsulating what has been an annus horribilis for the sector as it battles a depressed consumer environment.

Analysts say the outlook is unlikely to change until momentum in the wider economy — hobbled by poor growth and widespread joblessness — improves and consumer spending power recovers.