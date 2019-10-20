Retailers Massmart, Truworths and Woolworths stagger on as consumers struggle
20 October 2019 - 16:01
The JSE’s general retailers index has had its worst year in almost two decades, encapsulating what has been an annus horribilis for the sector as it battles a depressed consumer environment.
Analysts say the outlook is unlikely to change until momentum in the wider economy — hobbled by poor growth and widespread joblessness — improves and consumer spending power recovers.
