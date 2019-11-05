Calgro M3 censured by JSE over cancelled share scheme

Property group Calgro M3, whose share price has lost almost three quarters of its value so far in 2019, has been publicly censured by the JSE for failing to alert shareholders regarding dealings with its directors.

Calgro announced in September 2018 that it had cancelled the executive share incentive scheme, which also entailed it buying back shares originally issued to directors. The company had failed to get shareholder approval, and failed to alert shareholders via the JSE’s news service (Sens), the JSE said in a statement.

Calgro could be fined up to R7.5m per transgression, although it may appeal.

Calgro said in a statement on Tuesday that it had accepted the censure, although it had genuinely believed, including after seeking third-party advice, that it was complying with all JSE requirements.

At the time, the company was close to breaching net debt-to-equity ratios, and the cancellation of the scheme had the effect of reversing a share-based payment reserve to retained earnings.

The public, shareholders and participants had complete access to all the information related to the cancellation of the scheme, details of which were included in, among other places, its interim results to end August 2018, it said.

“Furthermore, executive representatives of the company had numerous direct engagements with major stakeholders during the periods [cited] to ensure they were fully informed,” Calgro said.

“In light of the above, and while the company accepts the JSE censure, the actions of the company were at all times directed towards protecting the interests of the company, its shareholders and stakeholders, and for absolutely no other reason.”

Calgro’s share price was up 1.05% to R2.88 on Tuesday, having lost 72.55% so far in 2019. The company is seeking to slow down development, and has been under pressure due to site invasions by squatters, construction delays, and water and electricity shortages at its developments.

