Economy

Producer inflation slows to lowest level in five months

Farm and factory-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the PPI, slowed to 4.9% year on year in July

29 August 2019 - 12:12 Sunita Menon
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Producer inflation moderated to its lowest level in five months in July, due to lower fuel prices.

Farm and factory-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), slowed to 4.9% year on year in July from June’s 5.8%, Statistics SA said on Thursday.

This is the lowest level since February and will come as a surprise to economists polled by Bloomberg who expected inflation to ease to 5.6%.

Food products, beverages and tobacco products increased by 5.1% and contributed 1.7 percentage points while coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products increased by 4% and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point.

The fuel price component has consistently been the largest contributor to the headline PPI reading. In July, petrol prices dropped substantially by 95c/l due to a large drop in international oil prices. This was the first fuel price cut in six months.

Producer inflation partially foreshadows consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) in setting interest rates. However, the relationship is not perfect, as producers often seek to absorb price pressures to retain market share.

Stats SA’s PPI report on Thursday came a week after it reported that consumer inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 4% year on year in July, the lowest level since January.

In July, the MPC cut interest rates for the first time since March 2018 on lower economic growth — following a steep contraction in the first quarter — and subdued inflation.

menons@businesslive.co.za

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank trumps Fed in berating government

US President Donald Trump’s reaction to a rather mild speech from the Federal Reserve chair is extraordinary
Opinion
3 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Edward Kieswetter at Tax Indaba

The Tax Indaba will start on Monday followed by first-tier data releases
Economy
3 days ago

Interest rate cuts and clearer guidance are in the air as global growth slows

It has been clear since the global financial crisis that when short- and long-term interest rates are already very low, further cuts make little ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Stats SA runs short of cash, so might run short on data

A lack of funding for statistical surveys may cause Stats SA to fall foul of standards required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the ...
Business
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: Miners lead JSE higher as metal prices remain elevated

Markets

JSE set for a spate of reporting on Thursday

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.