MONETARY POLICY
Saudi oil attacks may fuel SA inflation
SA named as the country most vulnerable to the disruptions in oil supply across central and eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa
17 September 2019 - 05:10
A record jump in crude oil prices after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil fields pushed SA bonds to their biggest loss in five weeks on Monday amid concern that persistently elevated prices will fuel inflation and damage the country’s finances.
The surge in crude and the resulting demand for safe havens such as dollar-denominated bonds briefly knocked the rand, which fell by the most in three weeks before ending Monday just a little weaker.
