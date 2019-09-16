Potential US-Iran military conflict touch and go after Saudi attack

London — Oil security experts have worried for decades about the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s Abqaiq processing complex to an attack by militants, foreign special forces or missile strikes.

Oilfields make a difficult target because of the dispersed nature of the wells and associated infrastructure, but processing facilities and export terminals are concentrated and therefore more vulnerable.

Abqaiq processes about half of all crude produced in the kingdom, including output from the supergiant fields of Ghawar (3.8-million barrels per day) and Shaybah (1.0-million barrels per day).

Abqaiq is a single point of failure that could remove millions of barrels per day from the global oil market for an extended period if damaged badly enough. It has long been identified as the top security risk worldwide.

For that reason, Abqaiq has been one of the most heavily protected places on the planet. Saudi Arabia has armed guards to protect the perimeter, and security forces actively target threats from foreign militants and domestic dissidents.

In addition, the US maintains a large CIA station in the country and has military personnel stationed in the Eastern Province to help protect against external threats.

Abqaiq has always been a much greater source of risk for the oil markets than the Strait of Hormuz. But until the weekend attack, it was assumed to be a high-consequence, low-probability danger, so was largely discounted.

Saudi security forces foiled an apparent suicide car bomb attack on the facility in 2006, when guards opened fire on two cars carrying explosives as they tried to ram the gates, according to contemporary reports. As a result, security experts concluded Abqaiq was relatively safe in most circumstances, short of an open military conflict with Iran.

Saturday’s attack has shown that assessment was wrong. The Abqaiq attack will, therefore, force a re-evaluation of security risks in the oil market, where it has highlighted global vulnerability to a single point of failure.

After the simultaneous attacks on Abqaiq and the Khurais oilfield, Saudi Arabia has suspended production amounting to 5.7-million barrels per day, or more than 5% of global supply.

In the short term, the critical questions are how to repair Abqaiq and protect it from further attacks. In the long term, the issue is how to reduce reliance on the site by rerouting oil flows and creating more redundancy in the oil export system.

Abqaiq will also force a reassessment of the kingdom’s security strategy, which has centred on reinforcing its alliance with the US, encouraging maximum pressure on Iran, cultivating closer links with Israel, a forward posture in Syria and Yemen, and, to a lesser extent, in Lebanon and Iraq.

The strategy assumed armed confrontation with Iran could be kept outside the kingdom’s borders while oil output and the major population centres could be kept safe, which is no longer the case.