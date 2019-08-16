Economy Banks warn new debt-relief law will harm economy Banking lobby group’s MD says cost of credit will go up, negatively affecting economic growth BL PREMIUM

SA’s new debt-relief law will ratchet up the cost of credit, strangling consumer spending with a devastating effect on an ailing economy, a banking lobby group said.

The comments by the Banking Association SA (Basa) on Friday came a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law a bill that gives the National Credit Regulator (NCR) powers to write off unsecured loans — which do not need collateral — worth R50,000 for consumers found to be critically indebted and earning no more than R7,500 a month.