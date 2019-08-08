Lightening Joburg residents’ debt burden

The City of Joburg will this month embark on road shows to educate residents about its new debt write-off plan. The Municipal Debt Rehabilitation Programme, which will be launched in September, is intended to place defaulting residential ratepayers back in good standing by clearing their debts to the metro.

It’s a localised attempt to manage a broader problem. The Gauteng debtors book is high, at about R62bn, says Tracy Ledger, of the Public Affairs Research Institute at Wits University. In June, Joburg’s consumer debt contributed R24.5bn to that total, with residential debt accounting for about R9.4bn.

It’s a hefty burden to carry in a moribund economy — one not likely to lift any time soon. As Ledger notes, paying for municipal services that are often of a poor standard is unlikely to top consumer priorities in the face of more pressing concerns. "When it comes down to feeding your children or paying the municipality, there’s only one choice."

For Joburg finance MMC Funzela Ngobeni, such "tough economic times call for an innovative approach to mounting municipal debt".

Enter the debt relief plan, which received wide support in the council. It aims to tackle both problems: aiding struggling consumers by focusing on rehabilitation, and helping the city deal with the rising number of debtors on its books. And, by writing off historical debts under strict conditions, the city hopes to ensure future compliance with its accounts.

Through the programme, strained households will be able to apply for municipal debt rehabilitation. Those who meet the city’s criteria (see box) will receive immediate relief through a 50% debt write-off. If the qualifying account holder then complies with all the requirements of the programme — including keeping accounts up to date and allowing for regular inspection of metered services — his or her remaining debt will be written off over a three-year period.

Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ, a data and intelligence service that monitors SA’s municipalities, believes the city’s programme is "an important and potentially beneficial one, if it’s affordable".

She says the programme lightens the burden on financially stressed residents who are not eligible for free basic services but are also not high-income earners. It also encourages compliance, and strengthens the relationship between customers and the city. And it may allow the city to claw back at least some otherwise unrecoverable debt through the 50% provision.

"The cost is the key issue," she says. "But properly managed and with a good response, the benefits should outweigh the costs."