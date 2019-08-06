Companies / Financial Services Nedbank not worried by jump in bad debt charge Increase was expected and is likely to remain within the target range, says CEO Mike Brown BL PREMIUM

Nedbank says its charge for bad debts and impairments should remain within the targeted band for the rest of the year despite a sharp increase for the six months ending June.

The country’s fourth-largest bank by assets revised GDP growth downwards from 1.3% to 0.5% at the same time as its saw its credit loss ratio rise sharply from 53 basis points (0.53%) in the prior corresponding period to 70 basis points (0.70%) for the six months to June 2019.