Consumer inflation steady at 4.5% in June
It was slightly higher than expected in June, unchanged from May, but remained at the midpoint of the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range
Inflation remained unchanged at 4.5% in June compared with May, only a slight disappointment amid the hope that the Reserve Bank will deliver a second interest-rate cut in the coming months.
Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation’s print at 4.5% is at the midpoint of the Bank’s 3%-6% target band. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected inflation to moderate slightly to 4.4%.
Although June marked the seventh-consecutive month inflation was at or below the Bank’s mid-point target, analysts warned higher food price inflation may prompt some caution from policy makers.
The main contributor to the inflation rate was housing and utilities, costs of which rose 4.9% year-on-year, adding 1.2 percentage points to the headline figure.
The annual inflation rates for goods and for services were 4.0% and 4.8%, respectively, while food price inflation picked up, notably for bread and cereals, rising 7.3% year-on-year.
A stable rand and the expectation that inflation will remain contained has raised the hope that SA will get more interest-rate cuts, following the 25 basis point (bps) cut in July. While the Bank said it expected inflation to average 4.4% in 2019, down from 2018’s 4.5%, it did warn of continued local and global risks to the rand.
Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said that inflation is likely to be higher in 2019 than the Bank’s forecast — of 4.6% — but added that this is still well within the 3%-6% target range. “Slowing wage growth, the moderation of inflation expectations to multi-year lows and sluggish economic growth point to an absence of meaningful upside inflationary pressures,” Kaplan said.
Although inflation is seemingly under control and a number of central banks worldwide are easing short-term interest rates, the Bank is likely to watch inflation expectations for the next few months before providing further relief, said PPS Investments portfolio manager Luigi Marinus.
The price of 95-unleaded petrol rose by 9c/l rise in June, although this was largely due to the implementation of a 7c/l carbon tax. In July, motorists welcomed a hefty 95c/l drop in the petrol price, but analysts expect the rate of inflation to pick up, particularly in the first quarter of 2020.
The Bank warned earlier in July that food price inflation should pick up towards the end of 2019, and would peak in the second and third quarters of 2020 at 5.6%, year-on-year.
According to PwC economists Lullu Krugel and Christie Viljoen, despite this, as well as recent reports suggesting disappointing local maize harvests, the Bank is unlikely to respond with interest-rate increases.