Consumer inflation steady at 4.5% in June

Inflation remained unchanged at 4.5% in June compared with May, only a slight disappointment amid the hope that the Reserve Bank will deliver a second interest-rate cut in the coming months.

Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation’s print at 4.5% is at the midpoint of the Bank’s 3%-6% target band. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected inflation to moderate slightly to 4.4%.

Although June marked the seventh-consecutive month inflation was at or below the Bank’s mid-point target, analysts warned higher food price inflation may prompt some caution from policy makers.

The main contributor to the inflation rate was housing and utilities, costs of which rose 4.9% year-on-year, adding 1.2 percentage points to the headline figure.

The annual inflation rates for goods and for services were 4.0% and 4.8%, respectively, while food price inflation picked up, notably for bread and cereals, rising 7.3% year-on-year.