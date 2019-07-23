IMF slashes SA’s GDP growth forecasts after weak first quarter

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its growth forecast for SA for 2019 and 2020, highlighting myriad challenges facing the country.

The fund cut its GDP growth forecasts to 0.7% for 2019 from 1.2% previously, and 1.1% for 2020 from 1.5%. This followed significant revisions in April.

The move could spell trouble for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to power on a ticket of reform and economic growth. The economy has not grown by more than 2% annually since 2013 and is struggling to gain momentum, despite political changes and Ramaphosa’s efforts to implement policy reforms to boost growth and lure investment into the country.

The IMF’s projections are well below the Treasury’s forecast of 1.5% growth for 2019 and slightly above the Reserve Bank’s projection of 0.6%.

“Growth in SA is expected at a more subdued pace in 2019 than projected in April following a very weak first quarter, reflecting a larger-than-anticipated impact of strike activity, energy supply issues in mining and weak agricultural production,” the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday.

The economy contracted 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019, after the country experienced a severe bout of power cuts. Data in the past few weeks show the economy rebounded in the second quarter but growth still remains weak.

In contrast, growth in sub-Saharan Africa will far outstrip that of SA, with the IMF predicting a 3.4% expansion for the region in 2019, from a previous estimate of 3.5%, and 3.6% in 2020 from 3.7%.

The IMF also cut its growth forecasts for the global economy for 2019 and 2020. It projects growth of 3.2% in 2019, down from its April forecast of 3.3%, while the forecast for 2020 will pick up to 3.5%, although that is below its earlier forecast of 3.6%.

“GDP releases so far this year, together with generally softening inflation, point to weaker-than anticipated global activity,” the IMF said, citing global trade tension and Brexit-related uncertainty as factors.

