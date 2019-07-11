SA may have escaped recession in second quarter

Evidence is mounting that SA’s economy experienced a modest recovery in the second quarter of 2019, with mining and manufacturing data for May providing some hope that SA escaped a recession in the three months to end May.

SA’s shock 3.2% economic contraction in the first quarter has underscored the difficulty the government faces in reining in the budget deficit in 2019, but latest data shows that SA’s economy remained somewhat resilient in the second quarter.

Mining production rose 3% in May compared with April, Statistics SA said on Thursday, beating Bloomberg’s 0.3% forecast. Higher iron ore and platinum group metal prices made this picture rosier, with the value of mineral sales rising 10.7% year on year in May, led by iron ore, which surged 68.7%. Platinum group metals sales rose 37.6%.

Measured on a seasonally adjusted basis, mining production rose by 2.2% quarter on quarter for the three months ended in May due to a 4.3% upturn in coal production, said FNB economist Jared Sullivan.