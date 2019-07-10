Treasury report cites ‘significant risks’ to SA’s fiscal outlook

SA faces “significant risks” to its fiscal outlook, including weak economic growth and uncertain revenue collection, the National Treasury said in its 2019/2020 annual performance report, put before parliament on Wednesday.

The economy contracted 3.2% in the first quarter, its worst performance in a decade as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s growth drive struggled to gain traction.

“Risks to the fiscal outlook remain significant and include weak economic growth, uncertainty in the revenue outlook and the poor financial position of major state-owned [entities] (SOEs),” said the National Treasury.

Big SOEs, including power utility Eskom, arms manufacturer Denel and airline SAA, have asked the government for additional bailouts to ensure they can continue operating.

SA is weighing extra options to support Eskom, which implemented widespread power cuts earlier in 2019, including swapping its debt for government bonds or ring-fencing it in a special account, a senior National Treasury official told Reuters last week.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to provide further details on government plans to accelerate funding from a R230bn government guarantee to Eskom during his budget vote speech on Thursday evening.