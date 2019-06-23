Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Producer inflation and household spending in the spotlight

The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and the Reserve Bank’s second-quarter leading indicator

23 June 2019 - 16:25 karl gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

More clues to SA’s second-quarter economic performance are expected in the week ahead, with a full calendar that includes the release on Thursday of the local producer price index (PPI) for manufactured goods for May, and on Friday of private sector credit extension data and trade balance data for May.

The SA Reserve Bank’s quarterly bulletin, to be released on Tuesday, should provide insight into household spending, with expectations that household finances have deteriorated.

SA’s first-quarter employment statistics are also due on Tuesday, and could reflect the country’s poor economic performance in the quarter. GDP contracted by a surprise 3.2% in the first three months of the year, hit by load-shedding and drought conditions affecting the labour-intensive agricultural sector.

SA’s economic performance is likely to have hindered formal sector employment, said Investec economist Lara Hodes. “Job losses will serve to aggravate the financial pressure many households are already experiencing. A notable uptick in business confidence, which would assist in driving investment, is required to enhance employment rates.”

Just a week after it was announced that consumer inflation had accelerated slightly, to 4.5% year on year in May, Statistics SA will on Thursday release data that will likely show that farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the PPI, eased slightly from 6.5% in April. The Bloomberg consensus is for 6.4% growth.

Producer inflation partially foreshadows consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. However, the relationship is not perfect, as producers often seek to absorb price pressures to retain market share.

PPI for final manufactured goods is likely to have remained elevated in May, amid an uptick in domestic fuel prices and a weaker rand as well as expectations of higher food prices, said FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.

On Friday, trade data is expected to show a deficit of R2bn in May, according to the Bloomberg consensus, from the R3.4bn recorded in April. The balance of trade is an indicator of the difference in value between a country’s imports and exports.

The likely narrowing of the trade deficit in May will reflect subdued domestic and international economic growth, said Hodes. Import growth is likely to remain constrained in the coming months, hindered by weak rates of domestic consumption and investment, while SA’s export growth forecast is likely to be tempered by a moderation in global trade, underpinned by ongoing trade tensions, Hodes said.

The private sector credit extension figures for May are due out on Friday. Private sector credit surged 8.8% in April — the highest rate since March 2016 — though this was  largely attributed to an increase in general loans and advances in the corporate sector, Matikinca-Ngwenya said. It is unlikely to be sustained, given weak business confidence.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Producer inflation accelerates on fuel price hikes

The steepest increase at the pump for motorists in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018
Economy
3 weeks ago

US and Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead of G20, says Trump

President says he and his Chinese counterpart have agreed to start preparations
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Hopes for a surge in confidence dim

Economy

WATCH: Why inflation accelerated slightly in May

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.