NEWS ANALYSIS: Hopes for a surge in confidence dim

US equities rally overnight, while stocks in Asia are decidedly firmer
Government entities are increasingly turning to legal processes to have irregular public procurement processes reviewed and set aside
The judgment sets aside and declares unlawful all the decision-making processes through which Eskom had concluded the contract with McKinsey
Multi-member constituencies would bring the benefits of proportional voting and the direct election of MPs
Moyo vows to clear his name in court after he is accused of wrongly pocketing more than R30m
Business confidence has not been this low since Pravin Gordhan was fired as finance minister in 2017 and the outlook remains grim
Contentious Amendment Bill could lead to the Trump administration denying SA preferential access to the US
Most miners have been asked to import their own power, a move that could double their costs
SA’s attack should have the measure of New Zealand’s batting line-up.
An opportunity to glimpse the unspoilt beauty of Botswana from a gateway to the Okavango
