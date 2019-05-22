Inflation surprises analysts by falling in April
CPI decreased despite the steepest fuel price hike in four years in April — a third consecutive hike
Inflation trumped expectations in April, falling to 4.4% in April.
Measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), inflation decelerated from March’s 4.5%. This was below a poll by Trading Economics, which expected inflation to rise to 4.7%.
This is despite the steepest fuel price hike in four years in April — a third consecutive hike. In March, another consecutive fuel price hike saw inflation rise to the midpoint of the SA Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.
While the transport component increased from 0.9 of a percentage point in March to 1.1 percentage points in April, this was offset by a decrease in alcoholic beverages and tobacco, which dropped from 0.4 of a percentage point to 0.3 of a percentage point and recreation and culture which fell from 0.1 of a percentage point to zero.
However, compared to a month ago, inflation rose by 0.6% as transport contributed 0.4 of a percentage point.
This comes a day ahead of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, at which it will announce the repo rate. That is expected to remain unchanged at 6.75%. The annual change in CPI is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates.