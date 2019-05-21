Never a dull moment as Reserve Bank considers policy on rates

Which brings us to companies. Because top-line sales growth is under severe stress and competitive pressures are ever intensifying, firms are in a weak position to raise selling prices in response to higher costs originating from imported raw materials, electricity, fuel and so on. Also, given this pass-through constraint, companies are forced to constantly adopt efficiency boosting measures to better control other costs in the system, which often entail wage restraint and, as a last resort, capital-labour substitution. This is the cycle we are in now, and its disinflationary forces are powerful. Recent business confidence survey results released by the Bureau for Economic Research clearly reflect these dynamics across a wide range of manufacturers, retailers and wholesalers. No wonder underlying consumer price inflation (CPI excluding fuel, energy etc) is at 4.4% year on year and drifting lower.

As for the second argument — that fiscal policy is sufficiently expansionary — it too must be examined. In recent fiscal years the main budget deficit has climbed from 4.4% of GDP in 2017/2018 to 4.7% in 2018/2019, with the Treasury projecting it to stick around this level in 2019/2020. Hence the claim that fiscal policy, which is already stimulatory, will remain so.

But this is not necessarily true. When it comes to assessing the degree to which fiscal policy is expansionary or contractionary, theory has it that it is not the absolute level of the budget deficit that counts. What matters is the change in the primary ( non-interest) budget deficit, or the so-called fiscal impulse.

Viewed this way, the primary budget deficit remained constant at 1% of GDP in 2018/2019, equating to a fiscal impulse of zero. In other words, instead of an expansionary stance sharp tax hikes and cutbacks in fixed investment left fiscal policy neither adding nor detracting from domestic demand last year.

If we refine things by also excluding the capital outlays to bail out state-owned enterprises (like state debt costs, such transfers absorb funds that otherwise could have been used to boost economic growth), the adjusted fiscal impulse in 2018/2019 would have been near zero as well. But that was then. As 2019/2020 already includes a larger proportion of bailout spending (an amount that might even end up overshooting original estimates), chances are that the adjusted impulse will be negative. Simply put, fiscal policy looks set to swing from a neutral stance in 2018/2019 to being slightly restrictive.

In summary, higher administered prices need not be an obstacle in the way of some interest rate relief. Nor should fiscal policy, which is often misunderstood to be expansionary when in fact it might even slightly detract from whatever little additional economic activity there will be this year.