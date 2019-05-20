China accuses US of ‘extravagant expectations’ as trade war escalates

Beijing/Washington — China accused the US on Monday of harbouring “extravagant expectations” for a trade deal, underlining the gulf between the two sides as US action against China’s technology giant Huawei began hitting the global tech sector.

Adding to bilateral tension, the US military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, the latest in a series of “freedom of navigation operations”, angering Beijing.

Alphabet’s Google has also suspended business with China’s Huawei Technologies that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open-source licensing, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday, in a blow to the company the US government has sought to blacklist around the world.

Shares in European chipmakers Infineon Technologies, AMS and STMicroelectronics fell sharply on Monday amid worries the Huawei suppliers may suspend shipments to the Chinese firm due to the US blacklisting of it last week.