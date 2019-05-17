WATCH: Why SA’s retailers are battling

The retail sector barely grew in March as consumers battled headwinds.

Retail sales were a tepid 0.2% higher in March, lower than the 0.6% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg.

This was an increase of R85.93bn in March compared to R83.61bn in March 2018.

Independent analyst Syd Vianello joined Business Day TV to discuss what lies ahead for the embattled sector.