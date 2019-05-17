Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why SA’s retailers are battling

17 May 2019 - 09:01 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The retail sector barely grew in March as consumers battled headwinds.

Retail sales were a tepid 0.2% higher in March, lower than the 0.6% expected by economists polled by Bloomberg.

This was an increase of R85.93bn in March compared to R83.61bn in March 2018.

Independent analyst Syd Vianello joined Business Day TV to discuss what lies ahead for the embattled sector.

Independent analyst Syd Vianello talks to Business Day TV about the March retail sales data

Retail sector barely budged in March

Consumers were under pressure in March with a 74c/l hike in the petrol price and slightly higher inflation
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: The pain is not over for listed property

Analyst forecasts dividend growth from the sector to be a paltry 2% over the next year amid continuing adverse conditions
Opinion
2 days ago

Contraction in economy looms in the first quarter

The economy has not grown by more than 2% annually since 2013 and is struggling to gain momentum despite political changes and Ramaphosa’s efforts to ...
Economy
1 day ago

Banking industry to be heavily tested in 2019

It’s going to be a tough year for traditional banks as new entrants disrupt the sector and customer expectations increase
News & Insights
2 days ago

Rebosis Property Fund throws its last dice

The retail focused group is becoming a government office landlord again, selling five of its six malls, in order to stay alive
Companies
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.