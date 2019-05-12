ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Little hope of retail sales improving

Despite better-than-expected industrial and mining data last week, there is little optimism that retail sales data due out this week will also surprise on the upside and be strong enough to prevent the economy from having contracted in the first quarter.

The first-tier economic data releases due out this week include the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the first quarter of 2019 on Tuesday, followed by March retail sales data on Wednesday.

In the final quarter of 2018, SA’s official unemployment rate was 27.1%. It has exceeded 20% since the early 1990s. Such a sustained high unemployment rate is extremely rare for any country that has avoided violent insurrection or a prolonged economic crisis.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan expects the unemployment rate to worsen to 27.5% in the first quarter of 2019 as unemployment typically rises at the start of the year as temporary employees hired over the festive season are laid off.

It is possible that election-related employment might have been enough to offset declines in other sectors in 2019 . Even so, persistent economic weakness and low levels of confidence should ensure that the unemployment rate remained above 27%, says BNP Paribas economist Jeff Schultz.

“At this stage, there is too much slack in the labour market, and this will remain the status quo until structural reform takes hold,” says First National Bank chief economist Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya.

Most economists expect retail sales growth to have soften marginally in March from 1.1% year-on-year in February and 1.2% to 1.1% year-on-year in January on the back of weak domestic demand, slightly higher inflation and constrained wage growth.

Matikinca-Ngwenya notes that consumers were faced with a 74c/l increase in the petrol price in March as well as slightly higher inflation, which would have eroded their real disposable income growth.

Kaplan points out that retailer confidence also deteriorated in the first quarter, partly on account of declining sales volumes, as did consumer confidence, mainly on the darkening outlook for the economy and personal finances.