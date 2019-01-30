‘New deal’ needed between government and business, economists say

A group of academic economists are arguing for a “new deal” over the economy between the government, business and labour to unlock the current logjam and promote investment in the productive capabilities of the country.

The economists agree that such a deal is needed as part of a planned transition to a more balanced, productive economy.

The call for a new deal comes in the wake of a series of high-powered indabas on investment and jobs, and of the initiative launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa to attract billions of dollars of foreign investment to SA.

Ramaphosa told delegates at Business Unity SA’s (Busa) economic indaba on Tuesday that the government and business has, through the new public-private growth initiative (PPGI), identified “inhibitors” that have constricted the economy over the past nine years.

The economists’ new deal will have to involve concessions to business in the form of taxes and incentives and its commitment to invest in the economy. In return, business will have to agree to limit excessive executive pay and give the assurance that retrenchments of workers would only be used as a last resort.

The localisation of procurement is also essential, the economists believe.

“There must be something for everybody,” Institute for African Alternatives director and former ANC MP prof Ben Turok said in a media briefing on the outcomes of an academic workshop. He believes the new deal should also involve infrastructure development in the townships.

The economists who participated in the workshop organised by the institute included economic professors Philippe Burger from the Free State University; Matthew Ocran from the University of the Western Cape; Vishnu Padayachee from Wits University; Fiona Tregenna from the University of Johannesburg; UCT’s industrial sociologist prof Ari Sitas, and adjunct prof Faizel Ismail; Wits University economist Gilad Isaacs; and strategic adviser to the department of trade and industry Nimrod Zalk.