ArcelorMittal SA jumps 21% on trading update

ArcelorMittal SA's share price jumped 21% to R3.90 on Friday morning after the local operation of the Luxembourg-based steel making multinational issued a trading statement.

ArcelorMittal said it expected to report on February 7 that its basic loss per share for the year to end-December would be about R1.25, nearly a quarter of the prior year's R4.69.

Its headline loss per share — which excludes about R3bn it gained by selling its half of MacSteel's South African operations — would be about 90c versus the prior year's R2.30.