Companies / Industrials

ArcelorMittal SA jumps 21% on trading update

The local operation of the world's largest steelmaker expects its loss for financial 2018 to about a quarter that of 2017

01 February 2019 - 11:02 Robert Laing
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG

ArcelorMittal SA's share price jumped 21% to R3.90 on Friday morning after the local operation of the Luxembourg-based steel making multinational issued a trading statement.

ArcelorMittal said it expected to report on February 7 that its basic loss per share for the year to end-December would be about R1.25, nearly a quarter of the prior year's R4.69.

Its headline loss per share — which excludes about R3bn it gained by selling its half of MacSteel's South African operations  — would be about 90c versus the prior year's R2.30.

Image: Iress

After ArcelorMittal SA released its interim results on August 1, its share price rocketed from R3.58 to R5.15 within a week, but subsequently settled back to hover around R3.60.

On the Amsterdam stock exchange, ArcelorMittal's parent company was down 0.5% to €20.20 on Friday morning.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Vale disaster sends Kumba and Assore rocketing

Kumba’s share price has gained 11% since Friday's news of a second Brazilian tailing dam disaster at a Vale-owned mine in four years
Companies
2 days ago

ArcelorMittal SA's share price jumps 12% as global demand for steel holds up

SA's largest steel maker has gained 121% since the beginning of July, bolstered by improved internal cost-efficiency, and rising steel prices
Companies
2 months ago

ArcelorMittal SA produces, and sells, a little more steel

The parent group grew ‘core profit’ by 42% in the September quarter, and the local unit benefited from falling imports
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Moment of truth looms for new-look Eskom
Companies / Energy
2.
Crunch time looms for new-look Eskom
Companies / Energy
3.
Steinhoff paid Markus Jooste about R5m for two ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Net1’s value plunges after court ruling
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
SA property index enjoys strongest January in ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

ArcelorMittal shares rise 8% after sale of its half of Macsteel
Companies / Industrials

US grants SA some exemptions from tariffs
National

Signs of optimism at ArcelorMittal SA
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.