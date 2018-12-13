Reserve Bank to wait until May for next rate hike, says Reuters poll

“Risks to the inflation outlook remain to the upside, on possible rand depreciation and above inflationary increases in administered prices, particularly electricity tariffs,” Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan wrote in a note.

She pointed out that debt-troubled Eskom proposes to increase electricity tariffs by 15% a year for the next three years. The poll predicted inflation would quicken to 5.3% next year from 4.7% in 2018.

A separate poll last week suggested the rand will erase about a third of the 10% gains it made in the past two months in the run-up to elections next May as strong volatility rattles the currency, adding to inflationary pressures.

However, the Reserve Bank reacts more strongly to any signs of second-round effects on its inflation outlook rather than to currency weakness.

Another poll showed that analysts are increasingly pessimistic about the prospect of an oil price rally next year, especially with oil cartel Opec cutting output. Brent crude prices eventually affect local inflation, from factories through to consumers.

The Reserve Bank tries to keep inflation in the middle of its 3% to 6% target range.

The South African economy is expected to expand to 1.5% next year from 0.7% this year. The economy expanded 2.2% in the third quarter, taking the country out of recession.

Reuters